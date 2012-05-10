Dario Calonaci

Autographa Brand

Dario Calonaci
Dario Calonaci
  • Save
Autographa Brand logo logo design brand branding bran design identity visual visual identity corporate corporate identity handwritten modern fresh minimal luxurious minimalist business card letterhead envelope pencil catalogue
Download color palette
Dario Calonaci
Dario Calonaci

More by Dario Calonaci

View profile
    • Like