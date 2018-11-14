Anna Orlova
Flatstudio

Flatstudio Gambling: Illustration set

Anna Orlova
Flatstudio
Anna Orlova for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Flatstudio Gambling: Illustration set project casino bets lottery sport design illustration
Flatstudio Gambling: Illustration set project casino bets lottery sport design illustration
Download color palette
  1. main_shot_4.gif
  2. flatstudio_gambling.png

Hi there! 👋

The set of illustrations:

Sportsbook
Resource of knowledge of the world’s top sports.

Casino online
Operator or a platform with diverse games to try one’s luck.

Betting
Legal space for different types of sports and cybersport bets.

Crypto lottery
Good old lottery build on blockchain smart-contracts.
---

Follow the link, get some inspiration and share it with others: http://gambling.flatstudio.co

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2018
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like