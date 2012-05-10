Julien Vergnaud

NoChildInTrash

Julien Vergnaud
Julien Vergnaud
  • Save
NoChildInTrash cause tee sketch
Download color palette

Sketch for a Tee design i'm doing for an ONG. More infos soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Julien Vergnaud
Julien Vergnaud

More by Julien Vergnaud

View profile
    • Like