Naftoli Mann

one MANN band

Naftoli Mann
Naftoli Mann
  • Save
one MANN band logo music typography microphone piano keys
Download color palette

Logo For S. Mann's one man band, or one MANN band as he calls it!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Naftoli Mann
Naftoli Mann

More by Naftoli Mann

View profile
    • Like