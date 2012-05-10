I had the pleasure of creating the image for this years (AG) Cleveland Marathon shirt. Those of you familiar with the city of Cleveland will (hopefully) recognize some of the landmarks.

I will be attempting the half marathon for the 4th year now. I definitely wont be speeding by many serious runners, just hoping to finish at reasonable pace for me. Good luck to all the runners, and thanks to American Greetings for the opportunity!

more here: http://danteterzigni.com/1849