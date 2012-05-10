Mathieu PREAU

Don't be a DJ anymore

Personal work based on the french academic translation of the "DJ" word.
"Platiniste : Art to combine different sources of sound, especially vinyl records or CDs, to produce an original creation."

Posted on May 10, 2012
