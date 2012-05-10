Media Browser/Player

Kory Garner

This is shrunk down a bit as it's meant for an iPad, but I'm reworking the player controls in the Mormon Channel app. In this next version we're rethinking how you browse for and play content. Should be more streamlined and clear than our current implementation. I'll post up some of those shots soon. Feedback welcome.

Posted on May 10, 2012
