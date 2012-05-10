Abbe Sublett

Safe & Sound FINISHED typography hand-drawn type type fancy trees
Finally finished this after about a month of trying to figure out how to make the type pop. You can see the entire process here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Safe-Sound/3891789. Thanks to @Nick Slater for encouraging me to push this a lot farther!

UPDATE: This was featured on Abduzeedo's RAWZ wall. You can check it out here: http://raw.abduzeedo.com/post/25504973084/typography-work-that-ive-done-recently-process

This has also been featured on Furia Mag Arts Magazine's Inspiración FuriaMag #101: http://www.furiamag.com/inspiracion-diaria-101/

Posted on May 10, 2012
