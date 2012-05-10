Duncan Malashock

80s Watch

Duncan Malashock
Duncan Malashock
  • Save
80s Watch illustrator photoshop watch wristwatch gold casio
Download color palette

First shot, nice to be here. This is a personal project to improve my illustration skills. The watch is a Casio Model AW48HE from the early 80s.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Duncan Malashock
Duncan Malashock

More by Duncan Malashock

View profile
    • Like