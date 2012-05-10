Andrew Philpott

Range input meets -webkit-appearance

css css3 html5 range input -webkit-appearance
Got inspired by http://lab.simurai.com/umbrui/ yesterday and started playing around with -webkit-appearance on a range input.

Posted on May 10, 2012
