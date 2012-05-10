Filip Santa

Pulse News icon facelift

Facelift to Pulse News icon, version with more detail.
Their current icon here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pulse-news-for-ipad/id371088673?mt=8

Posted on May 10, 2012
