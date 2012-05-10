Jonas Hoffmann

Typographic Double Exposure Calendar

In april I took a photo every day on a preexposed film. The result is a typographic calendar for May. So head over to doubleexposurecalendar.tumblr.com and get your daily dose of beautiful type in combination with typography.

Posted on May 10, 2012
