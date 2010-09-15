Chris Gillis

royal observatory

royal observatory
daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#5 for september - royal observatory.

Also trying out these great patterns by Naomi Atkinson

type - ITC Blair, DistrictThin

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
