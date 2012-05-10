Tyler Anthony

Speak Truth Logo

Tyler Anthony
Tyler Anthony
Hire Me
  • Save
Speak Truth Logo faith truth logo black and white branding retro cans
Download color palette

Do you guys remember these things? I use to love stringing two cans together and using them to talk to my buddies. Oh the good old days.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Tyler Anthony
Tyler Anthony
The Illustration Station
Hire Me

More by Tyler Anthony

View profile
    • Like