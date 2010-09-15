Matt Quintanilla

More exhibit stickers

Matt Quintanilla
Matt Quintanilla
  • Save
More exhibit stickers future earth museum icons science
Download color palette

These icons correspond to the different areas of our upcoming exhibit. Hoping they will make more sense in the context of the show. Hard to draw stuff for ocean acidification and geoengineering. I like my little people, though.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Matt Quintanilla
Matt Quintanilla
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Quintanilla

View profile
    • Like