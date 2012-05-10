Jerrod Maruyama

Walking Teapots

Walking Teapots pixar wall-e. mike monsters inc renderman teapot walking teapot
Here's my Pixar-themed walking teapots. These designs were inspired by the great toy the RenderMan group puts out each year. I wonder what this year's will look like?

To see the Finding Nemo teapot, view the whole image here...
http://www.flickr.com/photos/jmaruyama/7168679614/

Posted on May 10, 2012
