Jeremy Teff

Native

Jeremy Teff
Jeremy Teff
Hire Me
  • Save
Native native typography logo identity brand eagle texture retro vintage indian
Download color palette

Bored, wanted to use this eagle for something. Now it needs some hand lettered type I feel.

31f84c5903e614dd3e0ecf672916659a
Rebound of
Eagle Concept Logo
By Jeremy Teff
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Jeremy Teff
Jeremy Teff
Partner / Designer Hickory Design Co.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Teff

View profile
    • Like