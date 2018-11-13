Overtime with Mary Kate McDevitt

On Overtime, illustrator and letterer @Mary Kate Mcdevitt shares her path to becoming a freelance artist. After attending Tyler School of Art and moving to Portland, Mary Kate found her voice by setting goals, authoring books, and teaching classes. Mary Kate shares a behind-the-scenes look at the tools and process she uses to create her beautiful, detailed pieces. She also shares how teaching has helped her refine her process and how she throws that process away and finds freedom when doing personal work. Blasting a little classical music helps too. This episode is brought to you by Wix.