Bob Galmarini

Fuel Savings

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Hire Me
  • Save
Fuel Savings information ui
Download color palette

working on a dashboard view of fuel savings.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like