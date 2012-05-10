Greg Pizzoli

We Did This Together

Greg Pizzoli
Greg Pizzoli
  • Save
We Did This Together pizzoli rubber stamp
Download color palette

My cousin Diane is an elementary school teacher and recently asked me to make her some custom rubber stamps for her classroom. She came up with motivational text and some fun ideas. See more of them at: http://www.flickr.com/photos/doctorpizzoli/

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Greg Pizzoli
Greg Pizzoli

More by Greg Pizzoli

View profile
    • Like