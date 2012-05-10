Ben Sperry

New Codiqa Login

Ben Sperry
Ben Sperry
  • Save
New Codiqa Login design web web design ui ux login sign up gray green
Download color palette

Trying to clean up and simplify the login process. Hopefully it will see the light of day soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Ben Sperry
Ben Sperry
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ben Sperry

View profile
    • Like