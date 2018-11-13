Andrew

Todo Logo

Todo Logo vector branding icon logo
Todo is a to do app in development.

I thought Todo was the name of Dorothy's dog – it's actually Toto, but I think Todo still sound like a dog's name so the logo is a cute three-legged dog

Posted on Nov 13, 2018
