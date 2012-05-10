Nico Engelhardt

asidemag.com the world's 1st magazine only made with HTML5.

Nico Engelhardt
Nico Engelhardt
  • Save
asidemag.com the world's 1st magazine only made with HTML5. aside ipad ios html5 webapp interface uiux magazine cover
Download color palette

Open http://asidemag.com/ on your iPad to see the preview.

It's the first magazine which is only done with HTML5. No AppStore, you can access it right from your iPad browser. And of course it has all the cool stuff, like videos, music samples, interactive elements and a really really great design.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Nico Engelhardt
Nico Engelhardt

More by Nico Engelhardt

View profile
    • Like