Tobias Reitmeier

between me and me

Tobias Reitmeier
Tobias Reitmeier
  • Save
between me and me video video art feedback media art experimental short
Download color palette

Shot of an art project / experimental film fully based on the technique of video feedback.
If you like, watch the short film at vimeo: http://vimeo.com/36832522
Also find making-of photos here:
http://www.tobiasreitmeier.de/portfolio-items/between-me-and-me

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Tobias Reitmeier
Tobias Reitmeier

More by Tobias Reitmeier

View profile
    • Like