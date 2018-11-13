Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium

Maintenance Records Dashboard

Konstantin Vinogradov
roobinium
Konstantin Vinogradov for roobinium
Hire Us
  • Save
Maintenance Records Dashboard white clean design ux dashboard interface product web ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!

This is the dashboard for the maintenance records.

Press L if u love it!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 13, 2018
roobinium
roobinium
crypto 🪙 nft 🖼 defi 💸 csgo 🔫 trading 📊 real projects 👇
Hire Us

More by roobinium

View profile
    • Like