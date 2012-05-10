Framed Giraffe

So here's Wednesday night's project. It's patterned after old stamp designs and based on a quote by the erudite early 20th century author G. K. Chesterton, who, himself an artist, often challenged or put into an unusual light some of the philosophies that artists hold dear. He wrote: "Art is limitation. The essence of every picture is the frame. If you want to draw a giraffe, you must draw him with a long neck. If, in your bold creative way, you hold yourself free to draw a giraffe with a short neck, what you really find is that you are not free to draw a giraffe." 100% freehand, as evidenced by wobbly lines.