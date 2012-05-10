Simon Stamm

Upload Dialog

Simon Stamm
Simon Stamm
  • Save
Upload Dialog web ui ux gui blue red modal dialog upload button form clean modern
Download color palette

I was just playing with Photoshop. Maybe I will release this as a freebie. Thoughts? :)

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2012
Simon Stamm
Simon Stamm

More by Simon Stamm

View profile
    • Like