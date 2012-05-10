JP Boneyard

Motorbike Illustration in progress

JP Boneyard
JP Boneyard
  • Save
Motorbike Illustration in progress motorbike springfield massachusetts indian motorcylces everywhere project jp boneyard jpb john boilard illustration
Download color palette

Illustration in the works for http://been-everywhere.com/
Next step: color and type!

JP Boneyard
JP Boneyard
Word is Bond.

More by JP Boneyard

View profile
    • Like