Ben Cline

WIP / secret (*) (Pre - Rally Interactive work)

Ben Cline
Ben Cline
Hire Me
  • Save
WIP / secret (*) (Pre - Rally Interactive work) art direction design direction creative direction concept
Download color palette

* not done while working for Rally Interactive

full comps here - http://cargocollective.com/bcline#1960248/Pret-Helmets-concept

Beginning conceptual sketch comps, sadly this all i can show right now :( Quite a few full comps, just can't give anything else away

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Ben Cline
Ben Cline
Rally Co—Founder
Hire Me

More by Ben Cline

View profile
    • Like