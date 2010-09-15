Matt Mantooth

Faith that Sings (color)

Faith that Sings (color) canned typography
I ended up canning this direction. This is as far as I got. Not so much that I didn't like the design. It just didn't fit the music. Too gospel sing-a-long looking for this recording. It now only lives in dribbble.

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
