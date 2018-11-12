Charles Blondel

Black Coffee

Black Coffee branding logo disc label
Disc label founded in 2004. I worked on the brand naming and designed the choosen logo.

https://www.discogs.com/fr/label/210356-Black-Coffee

Posted on Nov 12, 2018
