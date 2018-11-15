De Eerste

We are happy to invite you to De Eerste, our first studio exhibition which will be opening doors on Thursday 29th November at The Thinking Hut. If you happen to be in Amsterdam don't forget to stop by! Here a detail of the illustrated poster we prepared for the exhibition, stay tuned for more to come.

Illustration by @Daniele Simonelli - Sail Ho Studio