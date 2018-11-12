Vadz Ghazaryan

Sci-Fi Game

Generic load-out menu for the Sci-fi game. The GUI is fully adapted for the generic purposes. It is developed to be used in various situations such as different backgrounds, color schemes and platform, e. g. PS4, Desktop Workstations, Touchscreen

for more watch on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/78626509/SCI-FI-Weapon-Load-Out-Menu

