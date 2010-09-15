Brent Spore

Creation Shop Logo v2

Brent Spore
Brent Spore
Hire Me
  • Save
Creation Shop Logo v2 logo design mark brand
Download color palette

Thanks for the feedback guys. I made some tweaks. You like?

6a84e2384469bd1143f14033ca64bee6
Rebound of
Critique: Creation Shop Logo
By Brent Spore
View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Brent Spore
Brent Spore
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brent Spore

View profile
    • Like