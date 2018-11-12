Akshay Vinchurkar

Cards for Digital products

Akshay Vinchurkar
Akshay Vinchurkar
  • Save
Cards for Digital products ux ui visual transactions digital cards adobexd
Download color palette

Cards for Digital products you can use this in your mobile app or web app you can download this xd file from here

https://www.dropbox.com/s/v3tpgperdojhenk/card.xd?dl=0

hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2018
Akshay Vinchurkar
Akshay Vinchurkar

More by Akshay Vinchurkar

View profile
    • Like