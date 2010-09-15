Jeremy Jantz

Expanding Nav Close Button

Jeremy Jantz
Jeremy Jantz
  • Save
Expanding Nav Close Button navigation button tabs
Download color palette

Working on an expanding navigation element. This is the view after the tab is expanded to suggest the ability to close the tab.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Jeremy Jantz
Jeremy Jantz

More by Jeremy Jantz

View profile
    • Like