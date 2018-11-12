Tess Gadwa

PDX Local

Logo for https://pdxlocal.net, a local business and community blog. Color is an important part of this design, although it also works in black-and-white and reversed. The teal references the color of the St. John's Bridge, a famous city landmark. The flowing abstract forms can be understood as either two sides of a river or a bike path.

ROLES: Logo design, website design, editorial

Posted on Nov 12, 2018
Actionable Data

