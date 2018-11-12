Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PUBLISHER
Logo for https://pdxlocal.net, a local business and community blog. Color is an important part of this design, although it also works in black-and-white and reversed. The teal references the color of the St. John's Bridge, a famous city landmark. The flowing abstract forms can be understood as either two sides of a river or a bike path.
ROLES: Logo design, website design, editorial