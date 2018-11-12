PDX Local Website

PUBLISHER

https://pdxlocal.net For this local and sustainable business blog, I combined elements of the standard WordPress divi theme to create an out-of-the box navigation experience that would still feel fresh and render content discoverable to users. Tags and categories on the home page and sidebars allow users to quickly navigate locate content of interest (ex. "vegan," "local," "fair trade"). Creating a fast and streamlined process to upload stories and artwork without hand coding or layout challenges was also important. The front page slider can be randomized to keep content "evergreen," during periods of time when no new articles are posted.

ROLES: Website design, content editing