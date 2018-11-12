ROSECODE Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FRANCHISE CREATOR
Goal was to convey motion and futurism with a rose logo. The design needed to be stylized and abstract, but still recognizable as a rose. For a gritty cyberpunk science fiction game and novel, we didn't want something that looked like it came out of a bridal magazine! https://rosecode.io
ROLES: Web development, web design, logo design, animation, art direction, story contributor