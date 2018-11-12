Tess Gadwa

ROSECODE Logo

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
  • Save
ROSECODE Logo icon vector branding design logo
Download color palette

FRANCHISE CREATOR

Goal was to convey motion and futurism with a rose logo. The design needed to be stylized and abstract, but still recognizable as a rose. For a gritty cyberpunk science fiction game and novel, we didn't want something that looked like it came out of a bridal magazine! https://rosecode.io

ROLES: Web development, web design, logo design, animation, art direction, story contributor

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2018
Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
Actionable Data

More by Tess Gadwa

View profile
    • Like