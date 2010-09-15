Ian Soper

Our family logo rendered in sidewalk chalk.

logo chalk photo fun
My daughter and I were drawing on the porch with sidewalk chalk and I drew our family logo (Family = Ian + Jamie + Amelia).

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
