Zappen App

Zappen App react native swift augmented reality interaction design image recognition prototypes wireframes icon branding design ui ux ios app android app
PRODUCT MANAGER

Zappen(R) is the first open source mobile visual search app. This pioneering cross platform augmented reality app makes image recognition easy for businesses and end users -- all you need to do is upload an image and the link you want users to visit, and a "Zapp-able" visual link will be created.
https://zappen.co

ROLES: Concept, functional design, front end design, iOs prototyping, testing, mockups and wireframes, management of dev team, coordination of partner and client relationships

