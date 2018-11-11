Zappen App

Trending designs to inspire you
PRODUCT MANAGER
Zappen(R) is the first open source mobile visual search app. This pioneering cross platform augmented reality app makes image recognition easy for businesses and end users -- all you need to do is upload an image and the link you want users to visit, and a "Zapp-able" visual link will be created.
https://zappen.co
ROLES: Concept, functional design, front end design, iOs prototyping, testing, mockups and wireframes, management of dev team, coordination of partner and client relationships