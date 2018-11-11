Zappen App

PRODUCT MANAGER

Zappen(R) is the first open source mobile visual search app. This pioneering cross platform augmented reality app makes image recognition easy for businesses and end users -- all you need to do is upload an image and the link you want users to visit, and a "Zapp-able" visual link will be created.

https://zappen.co

ROLES: Concept, functional design, front end design, iOs prototyping, testing, mockups and wireframes, management of dev team, coordination of partner and client relationships