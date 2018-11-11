Aleksandar Savic

Crockett's Testarossa

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Crockett's Testarossa television pop culture palm trees cityscape neon colors tv show florida sticker. retro 80s 70s miami vice vector illustration line dots speed super car car crocketts testarossa
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Miami Vice.
Expect more soon!

Batmobile
Rebound of
Batmobile
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like