Michael Clayton

'S'

Michael Clayton
Michael Clayton
  • Save
'S' logo grass water field
Download color palette

Can't decide what version to use. What do you think? Also critique away, it's my first attempt at this style. Brief states 'simple' so can't go too nuts (using gradients etc).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2010
Michael Clayton
Michael Clayton

More by Michael Clayton

View profile
    • Like