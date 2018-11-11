Alvin Niza

Freelancer Website - Design Exploration

Freelancer Website - Design Exploration ux uid talent work job marketplace freelancer
Freelancers predicted to become the U.S. workforce majority within a decade, with nearly 50% of millennial workers already freelancing. From this case I try to design this website concept. You can find the freelancer talent by its location, budget, work duration, or category.

Posted on Nov 11, 2018
