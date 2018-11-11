Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pizzeria Website & Dashboard & Mobile App & Apple Watch - Tashir

Pizzeria Website & Dashboard & Mobile App & Apple Watch - Tashir interface interaction uiuxdesign promotional design adaptive design responsive design pizza interactive design product design website design ui ux food pizzeria promo branding website web ux ui design
Study case created for course of Coursera "Introduction to User Experience Design". My task was to redesign of the Tashir pizzeria website adapted to different devices (website, dashboard, mobile and apple watch).

