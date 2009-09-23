Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dave Shea

Ketubah

Dave Shea
Dave Shea
  • Save
Ketubah ketubah hebrew illustration red wedding leaves birds
Download color palette

Adapting our wedding stationary theme for the ketubah (Jewish [her, not me] traditional wedding license print, is the best way to describe it).

Also, Illustrator doesn't set right-to-left text unless you buy a completely seperate Middle Eastern version, which I gather doesn't gracefully install on a machine that already has the English version. Did you know that? I did not know that.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2009
Dave Shea
Dave Shea

More by Dave Shea

View profile
    • Like