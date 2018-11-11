Sound Circus Identity

Logodesign – 2018

This is the last cooperation with a local association. SOUND CIRCUS combines the circus atmosphere with events such as parties or concerts. The simple logo and the chosen colors radiate the high quality and ambiance of the club. The association also tries to offer old and new talents a musical platform and to share it with others. In addition to organization and promotion, event planning is also an important part of the young collective. Thanks to a great deal of experience, commitment and the necessary know-how, orders are sorted for customers and implemented with a great deal of passion.

