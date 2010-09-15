Andy Rutledge

Morning Steeple

Every morning I drive to work (5:40am) and at one spot on the highway going through a small valley I can look over and see this view of a church steeple jutting out over the forest. It always gives me a smile and a nice feeling. The full image (not cropped) can be found here.

Posted on Sep 15, 2010
