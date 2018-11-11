Zappen Website

Tess Gadwa

PRODUCT MANAGER

Tired of ugly QR codes taking up space on your designs? Use Zappen to create a unique visual link. Website provides a tour, step-by-step demo, and powerful functionality to upload your own images using Zappen, the first open source mobile augmented reality app. https://zappen.co

ROLES: Art direction, web design, requirements analysis, product concept, mockups and wireframes, mobile app design, iOs prototyping in Swift, testing, management of dev team, coordination of partner and client relationships

