CAMPAIGN DESIGNER

CREATIVE DIRECTOR
MailChimp Email Newsletter Campaign for Yes Exactly Web Design Holiday Party Invitation. An elegant and cost-effective way to reach our guests. https://yesexactly.com
ROLES: Email campaign design, marketing strategy, recruiting, account management, art direction, video production, events coordination, marketing, website design, logo design, process engineering, creative and technical team management